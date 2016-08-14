Home
100+ Emulators Written in JavaScript

A list of emulators written in the JavaScript programming language.

If you know about any emulators not on this list, please let me know in the comments section.

Acorn

Amstrad

  • CPCBox – Amstrad CPC emulator in JavaScript
  • Roland – An Amstrad CPC emulator written in JavaScript

Apple

Atari

Commodore

DEC

Nintendo

Robotron / VEB Mikroelektronik

  • KC85_Emu – KC85/3 and KC85/4 emulator by Alexander Lang
  • YAKC – Yet Another KC emulator by A.Weissflog (KC85/2..4, KC87, Z9001, Z1013)

Sega

  • jsSMS – JavaScript Sega Master System & Game Gear emulator (Source)
  • Miracle – Sega Master System emulator (Source)

Sinclair

Tandy

Multi-system Emulators

  • JSMESS examples – The JavaScript MESS (Multi Emulator Super System) (Source) (Notes)
  • PCE – PC emulators in JavaScript (Atari ST, IBM PC 5150, Macintosh, RC759 Piccoline)
  • RetroArch – JavaScript port of RetroArch (bundles Gambatte (Gameboy), Genesis Plus GX, Handy (Lynx), Snes9x Next, VBA Next (GameBoy Advance), Tyrquake and FinalBurn Alpha)
  • RetroWeb – collection of Javascript emulators and boot media, including Apple-IIe (VisiCalc), Macintosh (System 1.0), Atari 1040ST, Commodore 64, Amiga 500 (Workbench 1.3), IBM PC Model 5150 (PC-DOS, CP/M-86, Cassette Basic), IBM PC XT (DOS, GEM 1.2, VisiCalc, Windows 1.01, 8088 Corruption demo), RC759 Piccoline (Eliza, Bil-simulation, Concurrent CP/M-86), TRS-80.

PC Emulators

  • JS/Linux – JavaScript PC emulator
  • JsDOSBox – JavaScript PC DOS emulator (Source)
  • PCjs – IBM PC Model 5150 emulator
  • Virtual x86 – An x86 emulator written in JavaScript (Source)
  • jemul8 – An object-oriented JavaScript x86 emulator for Node.js and the Browser (Source)
  • jsbochs – Bochs PC emulator for the Browser (Source)

Bare CPUs

Early machines

Calculator emulators

Microcode-level calculators

Workalike calculators

  • HP-11C, HP-12C Platinum, HP-16C – by Elvis Pfützenreuter
  • HP-15C – by Greg Hewgill. (Source)
  • HP-21 and HP-29 by Greg Sydney-Smith (See here and here)
  • HP-25 – by John Clenance
  • HP-35 – JavaScript emulator by Neil Fraser
  • HP-35 SOS – modified HP-35 with stack overflow sensing LED, by Hans Klaver, based on Fraser’s work
  • HP-48 – JavaScript implementation of the most commonly used HP-48 functions. More info here, by Josh Poley

Miscellaneous

Adventure Game Engines

  • Emscripten ScummVM – Emscripten fork of the ScummVM engine (Source)
  • IFVMS – Infocom/Inform Web interpreter
  • Parchment – Infocom/Inform Web interpreter
  • ZZTJS – ZZT game engine in JavaScript
  • ngPAWS – Professional Adventure Writer (PAW) Web interpreter
