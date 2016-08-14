A list of emulators written in the JavaScript programming language.
Acorn
- ElkJS – JavaScript based Acorn Electron emulator (Source)
- Acorn Atom Emulator – by Phil Mainwaring. Type “OLD” for an Easter Egg
- JSBeeb – JavaScript BBC Micro emulator (Source) (Development blog)
Amstrad
Apple
- Apple 1js – by Will Scullin
- Apple IIjs – An Apple ][ Emulator in JavaScript
- a2 – A fast, WebGL optimized Apple ][+ emulator.
- Apple2JS – A JavaScript emulator for the Apple II
- Yet Another Apple 2+ in JavaScript – by Thomas Skibo
Atari
- EstyJS – A pretty fast and functional JavaScript Atari ST emulator (Source)
- Javatari.js – Atari 2600 emulator by Paulo Augusto Peccin. (Example cartridges online) (Source)
- jsA8E – JavaScript version of the A8E Atari 800 XL Emulator
Commodore
- Commodore LCD emulator – by Gabor Lenart
- Commodore PET – by Thomas Skibo
- JSC64 – Commodore 64 emulator written in JavaScript (Source)
- c64js – Commodore 64 emulator written in JavaScript by Mikael Borgbrant (Source)
- jsSID – SID player with minimal necessary C64 emulation (Source)
- Kim1 – emulation in JavaScript by Rob Sayers (Source)
- SAE – Scripted Amiga Emulator (Source)
- VIC-20 Emulator – JavaScript VIC-20 emulator
- VICE.js – Versatile Commodore Emulator for JavaScript (Source)
DEC
- PDP-1 running the SpaceWar game and the Minskytron demo – by Norbert Landsteiner
- PDP-8I emulator running FOCAL,1969 – by “Warlockd”
- Javascript PDP 11 – PDP-11/70 emulator with simulated front panel and a choice of operating systems. By Paul Nankervis
- PDP-11 Emulator – A JavaScript PDP-11 emulator running UNIX Sixth Edition. By Julius Schmidt
- pdp11-js – PDP-11 emulator with UNIX V6. By Takahiro Aoyagi
Nintendo
- 1964js – JavaScript port of the 1964 N64 emulator for Windows
- CycloaJS – JavaScript NES Emulator (Source)
- GBA.js – Game Boy Advance in the Browser
(Source)
- GameBoy Online – JavaScript GameBoy Color emulator (Source)
- IodineGBA – A GameBoy Advance emulator written entirely in JavaScript (Source)
- JS-VBA-M – JavaScript port of VisualBoyAdvance-M, a Game Boy Color / Advance emulator
- JSNES – A JavaScript NES emulator (Source)
- NESNES – JavaScript NES emulator, also available as a web component (Source)
- Nezulator – A NES emulator in JavaScript
- XNES – Experimental JavaScript Super Nintendo emulators (Source)
- fam – JavaScript NES emulator (Source)
- jsGB – A GameBoy emulator in JavaScript (Source)
- mupen64plus – A port of the popular Nintendo 64 emulator for the Web (Source)
- n64js – An N64 emulator in JavaScript (Source)
Robotron / VEB Mikroelektronik
- KC85_Emu – KC85/3 and KC85/4 emulator by Alexander Lang
- YAKC – Yet Another KC emulator by A.Weissflog (KC85/2..4, KC87, Z9001, Z1013)
Sega
- jsSMS – JavaScript Sega Master System & Game Gear emulator (Source)
- Miracle – Sega Master System emulator (Source)
Sinclair
- Enterprise-128 JavaScript Emulator – by Gábor Lénárt, based on JSSpeccy
- JSSpeccy – A ZX Spectrum emulator in JavaScript (Source)
- JtyOne Online ZX81 Emulator – by Simon Holdsworth
- Qaop/JS – ZX Spectrum emulator
- ZX80 Emulator – JavaScript ZX80 Emulator
- jBacteria – The smallest JavaScript Spectrum emulator
Tandy
- MC-10 Emulator – Emulator for the TRS-80 MC-10 microcomputer
- TRS-80 Model III Emulator a Javascript emulator for the TRS-80 Model III
- JS Mocha – The HTML5 CoCo 2 Emulator
- jTandy – Another JavaScript TRS-80 emulator
Multi-system Emulators
- JSMESS examples – The JavaScript MESS (Multi Emulator Super System) (Source) (Notes)
- PCE – PC emulators in JavaScript (Atari ST, IBM PC 5150, Macintosh, RC759 Piccoline)
- RetroArch – JavaScript port of RetroArch (bundles Gambatte (Gameboy), Genesis Plus GX, Handy (Lynx), Snes9x Next, VBA Next (GameBoy Advance), Tyrquake and FinalBurn Alpha)
- RetroWeb – collection of Javascript emulators and boot media, including Apple-IIe (VisiCalc), Macintosh (System 1.0), Atari 1040ST, Commodore 64, Amiga 500 (Workbench 1.3), IBM PC Model 5150 (PC-DOS, CP/M-86, Cassette Basic), IBM PC XT (DOS, GEM 1.2, VisiCalc, Windows 1.01, 8088 Corruption demo), RC759 Piccoline (Eliza, Bil-simulation, Concurrent CP/M-86), TRS-80.
PC Emulators
- JS/Linux – JavaScript PC emulator
- JsDOSBox – JavaScript PC DOS emulator (Source)
- PCjs – IBM PC Model 5150 emulator
- Virtual x86 – An x86 emulator written in JavaScript (Source)
- jemul8 – An object-oriented JavaScript x86 emulator for Node.js and the Browser (Source)
- jsbochs – Bochs PC emulator for the Browser (Source)
Bare CPUs
- 8008 running SCELBAL by Mark G. Arnold. (“SCELBAL is the only open-source, floating-point, high-level language ever implemented on the 8008”)
- 8080 CPU emulator – Intel 8080 CPU emulator running Space Invaders ROM (Source)
- Angel – JavaScript RISC-V ISA simulator booting linux in a web-browser (Source)
- Angular 2 6502 written with TypeScript and Angular 2, by Jeremy Likness
- ARM-js – An ARM emulator written in JavaScript (Source)
- ASM80 – Online assembler for 8-bit microprocessors by Martin Malý. Includes emulation of several machines: 8080, Z80, 6502, 6809. (Sources)
- Basic MIPS functional simulator and Basic MIPS pipelined simulator by Mianzhi Wang (morriswmz). (Source)
- Easy6502 – JavaScript 6502 tutorial and emulator (Source)
- EduMIPS64 – educational MIPS64 CPU, ported from Java by Andrea Spadaccini using GWT (see blog here.) (Source)
- Imaginary 6502 – 6502 Emulator and Assembler
- Intel 4004 emulator – by Maciej Szyc. Includes assembler and disassembler.
- Intel 8080 CPU Emulator – Emulates a minimal Intel 8080 Microcomputer that runs CP/M
- JavaScript 8080 Emulator – 8080 arcade game emulator in JavaScript
- Simple 8-bit Assembler Simulator – Provides a simplified assembler syntax (based on NASM) and is simulating a x86 like CPU (Source)
- Visual ARM1 – JavaScript/WebGL for ARM’s first CPU, modelling 25000 transistors at switch level and animating the original chip layout – in 3D. See the blog post
- Visual 6502 – JavaScript simulator for the 6502 CPU, modelling thousands of transistors at switch level and animating the original chip layout. See also expert mode.
- Visual 6800 – JavaScript simulator for the Motorola 6800 CPU, modelling thousands of transistors at switch level and animating the original chip layout.
- Visulator – x86 machine emulator that visualizes how each instruction is processed (Source)
- YAMD – Yet Another MIPS Debugger (Source)
- jor1k – OpenRISC OR1K JavaScript emulator running Linux with network support (Source)
- jslm32 – JavaScript LatticeMico32 emulator running Linux (Source)
Early machines
- Babbage’s Difference Engine (First funded 1823, first full build in 1855, first full rebuild in 1991)
- Turing machine simulated in JavaScript. See here for more information. (1936)
- Z1 machine’s adder in 3D JavaScript/WebGL interactive simulation of the mechanical adder of Zuse’s first machine. By Jakob Mischek (Source) (1938)
- Z3 machine’s adder – ripple-carry electromechanical adder simulated in JavaScript, by Henry Raymond, Patrick Seewald and Vijeinath Tissaveerasingham. Explanation (1941)
- JsSSEM – Manchester Small-Scale Experimental Machine emulator (Also check Computer/zero which is very loosely based on the SSEM, and its tutorial) (1948)
- C88 – C88 computer simulation (The Homebrew CPU inspired by the SSEM) (1948)
- EDSAC on Browser – by NISHIO Hirokazu (Programming guide) (1949)
- WITCH Emulator – The Harwell Dekatron Machine, by Justin King. (Source and example programs) (1951)
- UNIVAC I emulator – by Nobert Landsteiner (1951)
- ElectroData/Burroughs Datatron 205 Emulator – by Paul Kimpel (Source) (1954)
- Digi-Comp 1 – educational plastic computer from 1963. Emulator by Larry Groebe and Kevin Williams. (1963)
- Burroughs B5500 emulator – Burroughs B5500 emulator in JavaScript (Source) (1964)
- Apollo Guidance Computer – Moonjs a port by Shahriar Iravanian of Ronald Burkey’s Virtual AGC. (1966)
- CARDIAC – Bell Labs’ CARDIAC cardboard computer from 1969. Instructions (1969)
- Kenbak-1 – John Blankenbaker’s TTL-based 256byte personal computer. More information (1970)
- Ordinapoche – A paper computer from France, invented 1969, popularised in 1981 and 1985. (More here and see also the 1981 magazine)
- NRI 832 Emulator by Paul Robson. (See blog for source.) (1971)
Calculator emulators
Microcode-level calculators
- HP-35 – bug-compatible emulator by Ashley Feniello explained here using Eric Smith‘s and Jacques Laporte‘s work
- HP-35, HP-45, HP-55, HP-65, HP-80 – collection of HP Classics, based on Feniello’s work, by Francois Roulet
- HP-45 – statically recompiled ROM by Norbert Kehrer
- HP-65 and HP-67 – with extra debug menu, by Greg Sydney-Smith
- Sinclair Scientific and TI-1500 – calculator simulations including full description of the algorithms and the reverse-engineering process. By Ken Shirriff
- TI-92 Plus emulator – JavaScript emulator for the TI-92 Plus
Workalike calculators
- HP-11C, HP-12C Platinum, HP-16C – by Elvis Pfützenreuter
- HP-15C – by Greg Hewgill. (Source)
- HP-21 and HP-29 by Greg Sydney-Smith (See here and here)
- HP-25 – by John Clenance
- HP-35 – JavaScript emulator by Neil Fraser
- HP-35 SOS – modified HP-35 with stack overflow sensing LED, by Hans Klaver, based on Fraser’s work
- HP-48 – JavaScript implementation of the most commonly used HP-48 functions. More info here, by Josh Poley
Miscellaneous
- C1Pjs – JavaScript simulation of the Challenger 1P
- CFT – JavaScript simulation of Alexios Chouchoulas’ 16-bit homebrew TTL machine. (More information including documentation and a video.)
- Chip-8 virtual machine by Alexander Dickson – see blog entry
- Chip-8 virtual machine by Brian Milton (Source may target several CPUs)
- Compucolor II Emulator – JavaScript Compucolor II Emulator
- Compukit UK101 – by David Stevenson
- COSMAC Elf-ish – simulator by William Donnelly
- DCMO5 Online – Thomson MO5 JavaScript emulator
- Heathkit ET3400 – by Phil Mainwaring. Click “Do” then “0000”. (Instructions)
- IBM 5110 Emulator by Norbert Kehrer runs Basic or APL.
- jsH89 – Heathkit H89 emulator (runs CP/M) by Mark Garlanger
- JS99’er – TI-99/4A emulator written in JavaScript (Source)
- JSVecX – JavaScript port of the VecX Vectrex emulator
- JsPspEmu – JavaScript PSP emulator (Source)
- Little Man Computer a minimal CPU for teaching – emulator by Matthew Krutar. (Background)
- Little Man Computer a minimal CPU for teaching – emulator by Peter Higginson. (Background)
- NanoWasp – A MicroBee emulator
- Nascom 2 emulator by Tommy Thorn. (J to start Basic) (Source)
- PC-01 Lviv – An emulator for the PC-01 Lviv (Ukrainian home computer) (Source)
- RockyJS – Pebble watch interpreter/emulator
- Radio-86RK Radio-86RK emulator in JavaScript (Intel 8080 based 8-bit Russian home computer) (Source)
- KM-Z80 web emulator for Sharp MZ-80K, by Katsumi Morimatsu. GOTO $1200 to start KM-BASIC. (More information)
- Turbo Pascal – A web-based Pascal compiler that runs a subset of Turbo Pascal 5.5 code
- Virt.js – JavaScript emulation library (Source)
- jsMSX – The first MSX emulator 100% written in JavaScript
- jupiler – Jupiter Ace emulator written in JavaScript
- Visual Computer a minimal CPU for teaching by Shimon Schocken. (Web site)
- WebMSX – WebMSX, or simply WMSX, is a new MSX emulator designed for the Web (Source)
